Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 21st 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic August 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Talked of small elbow SPOKE
May have power MIGHT
Spinning round pub INN
Time and motion list AGENDA
Comedian has a delay WAIT
Wander out of terror ERR
Let’s eat, out in the city SEATTLE
Adjust the rate of drama THEATRE
Not working with number TWO
Surgeon’s desire URGE
Maroon on London street STRAND
Laugh at unknown fodder HAY
Reportedly have to use dough KNEAD
Not once was nerve lost NEVER
Acting-mad, gets a new small lorry STAGESTRUCK
Asking about relatives KIN
Rendition’s conclusion END
He gets allowance GRANT
Champion has a heading TITLEHOLDER
Mean to change handle NAME
Hearsay about organ EAR
It’s a new way to relax SIT
Time of pageantry AGE
Good score for a bird EAGLE
Impetuous complaint RASH
Drink of character, say TEA
Healthy colour in Istanbul TAN
Very excited about whiskey RYE