Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 21st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Talked of small elbow
|SPOKE
|May have power
|MIGHT
|Spinning round pub
|INN
|Time and motion list
|AGENDA
|Comedian has a delay
|WAIT
|Wander out of terror
|ERR
|Let’s eat, out in the city
|SEATTLE
|Adjust the rate of drama
|THEATRE
|Not working with number
|TWO
|Surgeon’s desire
|URGE
|Maroon on London street
|STRAND
|Laugh at unknown fodder
|HAY
|Reportedly have to use dough
|KNEAD
|Not once was nerve lost
|NEVER
|Acting-mad, gets a new small lorry
|STAGESTRUCK
|Asking about relatives
|KIN
|Rendition’s conclusion
|END
|He gets allowance
|GRANT
|Champion has a heading
|TITLEHOLDER
|Mean to change handle
|NAME
|Hearsay about organ
|EAR
|It’s a new way to relax
|SIT
|Time of pageantry
|AGE
|Good score for a bird
|EAGLE
|Impetuous complaint
|RASH
|Drink of character, say
|TEA
|Healthy colour in Istanbul
|TAN
|Very excited about whiskey
|RYE