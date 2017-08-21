Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Soothing LED cut out DULCET
Mark’s out of mascara SCAR
Declare Vera to be mad AVER
No tram arranged for senior nurse MATRON
Metal guide LEAD
Element of victory? GOLD
Second caber is hard work SLOG
Juicer contains something cold ICE
Started with sailor TAR
Dish gone west STEW
We’re off to get jug EWER
Burn the tea, say CHAR
Emphasis on pronunciation ACCENT
Post school result SEND
Afterwards from both ends THEN
Festival involving a steer EASTER
Show new spirit DEMON
Flutes surrounding another instrument LUTE
Got an alternative routine TANGO
Flog directions to students SELL
Belief in borrowing facility CREDIT
Dirge about bank RIDGE
Dog left to have a look OGLE
Mislay sole arrangement LOSE
Musical lubricant GREASE
Understood diplomacy with yours truly TACIT
Business rated incorrectly TRADE
Croat turned performer ACTOR
Navy bird? WREN
Air of invention VENT