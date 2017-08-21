Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic August 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Soothing LED cut out
|DULCET
|Mark’s out of mascara
|SCAR
|Declare Vera to be mad
|AVER
|No tram arranged for senior nurse
|MATRON
|Metal guide
|LEAD
|Element of victory?
|GOLD
|Second caber is hard work
|SLOG
|Juicer contains something cold
|ICE
|Started with sailor
|TAR
|Dish gone west
|STEW
|We’re off to get jug
|EWER
|Burn the tea, say
|CHAR
|Emphasis on pronunciation
|ACCENT
|Post school result
|SEND
|Afterwards from both ends
|THEN
|Festival involving a steer
|EASTER
|Show new spirit
|DEMON
|Flutes surrounding another instrument
|LUTE
|Got an alternative routine
|TANGO
|Flog directions to students
|SELL
|Belief in borrowing facility
|CREDIT
|Dirge about bank
|RIDGE
|Dog left to have a look
|OGLE
|Mislay sole arrangement
|LOSE
|Musical lubricant
|GREASE
|Understood diplomacy with yours truly
|TACIT
|Business rated incorrectly
|TRADE
|Croat turned performer
|ACTOR
|Navy bird?
|WREN
|Air of invention
|VENT