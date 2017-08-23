Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 24th 2017

Clue Solution
A space got ruined, and he’s to blame SCAPEGOAT
City guides, we hear LEEDS
Snack on small ice cream SCONE
Partner’s painting ART
Swan enclosure PEN
Book’s self-dedication TOME
Gave wrong directions into city GENEVA
Walking stick? STILT
Instruction heard to decrease LESSEN
Attentive to different part RAPT
Bird in the nest HEN
Father left friend PAL
A room for trophy AWARD
Order boxer grain, heartlessly ALIGN
Intended to wager on the rod being broken BETROTHED
The best topping CREAM
Pets turned out to be vermin PEST
German lopes about, in truth GOSPEL
Single plant acquires nitrogen ALONE
Tolls fail to disturb armadas FLOTILLAS
Leaving, rushing to get record DEPARTING
Furniture useful to an actor DRESSER
Principal line in London CENTRAL
Singing with spirit GIN
Sensitive offer TENDER
Form new heaps SHAPE
Animated a veil badly ALIVE
Over tense PAST