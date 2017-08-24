Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 25th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic August 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Salesman’s pitch about large dish PLATTER
Fatal notes upset lady DEADLY
Somehow trains a worker ARTISAN
Decorate with alcohol? LACE
Uncovered wild bear BARE
Bitterness about British book BIBLE
Tim’s lost in cloud MIST
It’s expensive, darling DEAR
Act it out in loft ATTIC
Reportedly prohibited group BAND
Conceal skin HIDE
Heard cooks’ gratings GRILLES
Awful to rent out ROTTEN
So naive about avoidance EVASION
Aide made strange impression IDEA
Fun with a heavy weight BALLAST
Location of fish, say PLACE
Unwisely rely on ancient music maker LYRE
Did train around island TRINIDAD
Athlete’s bean RUNNER
Features about recitals ARTICLES
Chewed part BIT
Hat been thrown under BENEATH
Gladstone’s youth LAD
Maim fellow by breaking leg MANGLE
Animal thus inside receptacle BISON
The Romans’ victor HERO
Disgusting position RANK