Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 25th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Salesman’s pitch about large dish
|PLATTER
|Fatal notes upset lady
|DEADLY
|Somehow trains a worker
|ARTISAN
|Decorate with alcohol?
|LACE
|Uncovered wild bear
|BARE
|Bitterness about British book
|BIBLE
|Tim’s lost in cloud
|MIST
|It’s expensive, darling
|DEAR
|Act it out in loft
|ATTIC
|Reportedly prohibited group
|BAND
|Conceal skin
|HIDE
|Heard cooks’ gratings
|GRILLES
|Awful to rent out
|ROTTEN
|So naive about avoidance
|EVASION
|Aide made strange impression
|IDEA
|Fun with a heavy weight
|BALLAST
|Location of fish, say
|PLACE
|Unwisely rely on ancient music maker
|LYRE
|Did train around island
|TRINIDAD
|Athlete’s bean
|RUNNER
|Features about recitals
|ARTICLES
|Chewed part
|BIT
|Hat been thrown under
|BENEATH
|Gladstone’s youth
|LAD
|Maim fellow by breaking leg
|MANGLE
|Animal thus inside receptacle
|BISON
|The Romans’ victor
|HERO
|Disgusting position
|RANK