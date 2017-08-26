Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Pause at small cracks BREAKS
Reveal second method SHOW
Detest boiling heat HATE
Sarah travelled a wasteland SAHARA
Minerals from forest ORES
Groped around for fastening ROPE
Still in the venture EVEN
Woman from Esher SHE
Wonder in drawer AWE
Final use of salt LAST
New revolutionary has hard question WHEN
Tardy translating tale LATE
Northern Ireland in trade rebuttal DENIAL
Bird in another nest ERNE
Rite using flag TIRE
Musician to resign unexpectedly SINGER
Singer has one platform BASIS
Repeat in the choir ECHO
Hears about allocation SHARE
Cease sending post STOP
Sheer nonsense with unknown dissent HERESY
Sweat breaking out? Rubbish WASTE
The burden we bear ONUS
Terribly evil and unpleasant VILE
Wept about queen getting an alloy PEWTER
Apportion a great deal, say ALLOT
Danes out of range ANDES
Moral dilemma for food processor MOLAR
Present during the recording HERE
Swinging round part of the house WING