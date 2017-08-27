Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic August 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Met to design emblem
|TOTEM
|Officers’ money
|BRASS
|Permit to hire
|LET
|Sheep in more trouble
|MERINO
|Lazy-sounding hero
|IDOL
|Draw boat
|TUG
|Book shows self-restraint
|RESERVE
|Wrench one out of small motorbike bag
|SPANNER
|Limit on head wear
|CAP
|Surgeon’s desire
|URGE
|Fight, thanks to old city state
|SPARTA
|Stopped around apex
|TOP
|Force loner to sign up
|ENROL
|Nervous part of speech
|TENSE
|Ketchup ruined coat, to amuse
|TOMATOSAUCE
|Delighted with name
|ELI
|Creatures of Armenia
|MEN
|Snake took steps, but not at first
|ADDER
|Metal dish gets coating
|SILVERPLATE
|Note varies in quality
|TONE
|Brigade’s gear
|RIG
|Prunes have to manage
|RUN
|Teacher back in prison
|SIR
|Wrath at new range
|ANGER
|Point a set out
|EAST
|Scared to include transport
|CAR
|Spotted Kitty inside
|POT
|Copy of tapestry
|APE