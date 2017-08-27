Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Met to design emblem TOTEM
Officers’ money BRASS
Permit to hire LET
Sheep in more trouble MERINO
Lazy-sounding hero IDOL
Draw boat TUG
Book shows self-restraint RESERVE
Wrench one out of small motorbike bag SPANNER
Limit on head wear CAP
Surgeon’s desire URGE
Fight, thanks to old city state SPARTA
Stopped around apex TOP
Force loner to sign up ENROL
Nervous part of speech TENSE
Ketchup ruined coat, to amuse TOMATOSAUCE
Delighted with name ELI
Creatures of Armenia MEN
Snake took steps, but not at first ADDER
Metal dish gets coating SILVERPLATE
Note varies in quality TONE
Brigade’s gear RIG
Prunes have to manage RUN
Teacher back in prison SIR
Wrath at new range ANGER
Point a set out EAST
Scared to include transport CAR
Spotted Kitty inside POT
Copy of tapestry APE