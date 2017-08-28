Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic August 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Agent sat preparing food
|REPAST
|Drive pins around
|SPIN
|The shape of cricket in London?
|OVAL
|Control new stream
|MASTER
|Don’t eat quickly
|FAST
|Regarded as part of the play, say
|SEEN
|Filmed part of barrage
|SHOT
|Level with first woman
|EVE
|Exclude from pub
|BAR
|Sensible French river, say
|SANE
|Damn vermin
|RATS
|Primate gets kiss at the top
|APEX
|Warning the rat off
|THREAT
|Location of vision, we hear
|SITE
|Unfortunately lost a great deal
|LOTS
|Moving so near ground
|REASON
|Old Italian tore doown manor
|ROMAN
|Stop sending letters
|POST
|Developing roots and trunk
|TORSO
|Strongbox made of South African iron
|SAFE
|Surface temperature on Mars, say
|PLANET
|Fool concerning explosive compound
|NITRE
|College of note, possibly
|ETON
|Great many stolen around school
|HOST
|Stop and apprehend
|ARREST
|Cry, having registered scuffle
|BRAWL
|Stare wildly at flower
|ASTER
|City can produce language
|LATIN
|Throwing a six on the line
|AXIS
|Officers’ room in confusion
|MESS