Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Agent sat preparing food REPAST
Drive pins around SPIN
The shape of cricket in London? OVAL
Control new stream MASTER
Don’t eat quickly FAST
Regarded as part of the play, say SEEN
Filmed part of barrage SHOT
Level with first woman EVE
Exclude from pub BAR
Sensible French river, say SANE
Damn vermin RATS
Primate gets kiss at the top APEX
Warning the rat off THREAT
Location of vision, we hear SITE
Unfortunately lost a great deal LOTS
Moving so near ground REASON
Old Italian tore doown manor ROMAN
Stop sending letters POST
Developing roots and trunk TORSO
Strongbox made of South African iron SAFE
Surface temperature on Mars, say PLANET
Fool concerning explosive compound NITRE
College of note, possibly ETON
Great many stolen around school HOST
Stop and apprehend ARREST
Cry, having registered scuffle BRAWL
Stare wildly at flower ASTER
City can produce language LATIN
Throwing a six on the line AXIS
Officers’ room in confusion MESS