Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 31st 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic August 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Parking freedom is commonplace PLATITUDE
Assists fellow get records HELPS
Swimming in her river RHINE
Partner’s painting ART
Quiet soldier turns to swine PIG
Agreeable French resort NICE
Abduct as child gets to sleep KIDNAP
Derisory team acquires point SNIDE
Unacceptable group start OUTSET
Roasting outside oven OAST
Cut in the woods HEW
Hours to get a pronoun OUR
Playground item is led away SLIDE
Compensate by sending a note ATONE
Spat tooth out, or a copy PHOTOSTAT
I call out for shade LILAC
Cricket match can be trial TEST
Drip to turn lethargic TORPID
Condescend to a Scandinavian, say DEIGN
No smith is new to religion SHINTOISM
Pert beast disturbed soil BESPATTER
Insisted reporters join journalist PRESSED
Pelt not at home in shelter HIDEOUT
King to object to gear KIT
Latest Pole, terribly sweet NEWEST
Temperature at elevated part of the leg THIGH
Roam around after a smell AROMA
Changes as to fodder OATS