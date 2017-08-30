Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic August 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Parking freedom is commonplace
|PLATITUDE
|Assists fellow get records
|HELPS
|Swimming in her river
|RHINE
|Partner’s painting
|ART
|Quiet soldier turns to swine
|PIG
|Agreeable French resort
|NICE
|Abduct as child gets to sleep
|KIDNAP
|Derisory team acquires point
|SNIDE
|Unacceptable group start
|OUTSET
|Roasting outside oven
|OAST
|Cut in the woods
|HEW
|Hours to get a pronoun
|OUR
|Playground item is led away
|SLIDE
|Compensate by sending a note
|ATONE
|Spat tooth out, or a copy
|PHOTOSTAT
|I call out for shade
|LILAC
|Cricket match can be trial
|TEST
|Drip to turn lethargic
|TORPID
|Condescend to a Scandinavian, say
|DEIGN
|No smith is new to religion
|SHINTOISM
|Pert beast disturbed soil
|BESPATTER
|Insisted reporters join journalist
|PRESSED
|Pelt not at home in shelter
|HIDEOUT
|King to object to gear
|KIT
|Latest Pole, terribly sweet
|NEWEST
|Temperature at elevated part of the leg
|THIGH
|Roam around after a smell
|AROMA
|Changes as to fodder
|OATS