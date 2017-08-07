Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Resentful at beer BITTER
Made out title DAME
Amongst a dim assembly AMID
Old man turned out to be nut ALMOND
Race around tree ACER
Flames are terribly rife FIRE
Wander out of terror ERR
Bishop gets a French cake BUN
Slow-moving birds OWLS
Once changed shape CONE
Slide for small child SKID
Hear silent arrangement LISTEN
Late ordering duck TEAL
Signals copper on points CUES
Cadge from cleaner SPONGE
Eruption is fun BLAST
Contemporary with office worker TEMP
Navigation aid that looks both ways RADAR
Stupid European coin DIME
Loved to bother socialist ADORED
Come in from barren terrain ENTER
Cancellation includes compartment CELL
Picture one prisoner ICON
At home, mention to provoke INCITE
Simple computer language BASIC
City springs WELLS
Barrier to dodgy dealer FENCE
Does rewrite some poetry ODES
Amaze by juggling nuts STUN