Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 8th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Resentful at beer
|BITTER
|Made out title
|DAME
|Amongst a dim assembly
|AMID
|Old man turned out to be nut
|ALMOND
|Race around tree
|ACER
|Flames are terribly rife
|FIRE
|Wander out of terror
|ERR
|Bishop gets a French cake
|BUN
|Slow-moving birds
|OWLS
|Once changed shape
|CONE
|Slide for small child
|SKID
|Hear silent arrangement
|LISTEN
|Late ordering duck
|TEAL
|Signals copper on points
|CUES
|Cadge from cleaner
|SPONGE
|Eruption is fun
|BLAST
|Contemporary with office worker
|TEMP
|Navigation aid that looks both ways
|RADAR
|Stupid European coin
|DIME
|Loved to bother socialist
|ADORED
|Come in from barren terrain
|ENTER
|Cancellation includes compartment
|CELL
|Picture one prisoner
|ICON
|At home, mention to provoke
|INCITE
|Simple computer language
|BASIC
|City springs
|WELLS
|Barrier to dodgy dealer
|FENCE
|Does rewrite some poetry
|ODES
|Amaze by juggling nuts
|STUN