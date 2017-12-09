Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Trade group wasted claret CARTEL
Cease sending post STOP
Dome of larches ARCH
Possibly arming at border MARGIN
Raid carried out without water ARID
Firm about middle CORE
Most employees have to stop STEM
Galleon houses everyone ALL
Exclude from pub BAR
Stop in time to have a beer PINT
Get level from revenge EVEN
Ties up venue SITE
Deal with one outburst TIRADE
Formerly in concert ONCE
Study time of damage DENT
Noise is unfortunate result RUSTLE
Arrived and left animal CAMEL
Unusual not to be well done RARE
Clean off weapon LANCE
Mark’s out of mascara SCAR
Warning the rat off THREAT
Plead to change bicycle part PEDAL
Sign to old soldiers OMEN
Sort to use a machine to write TYPE
Bet Ron mangled language BRETON
Located new beads BASED
Bury in hinterlands INTER
Scandinavian food SWEDE
Air of invention VENT
Animal of compassion, say HART