Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Complain at broken table BLEAT
Clamber around branch CLIMB
Dorothy comes to a full stop DOT
Hornet flying around chair THRONE
Note university students are tedious DULL
Draw back from English bishops EBB
Cunning, getting tram back abruptly SMARTLY
Gripping tool for mushrooms FORCEPS
Airline with no snake! BOA
Woman from Fair Isle IRIS
Acid makes expert twitch ACETIC
Wooden record LOG
Harsh at the back STERN
Might woman throw rope around? POWER
Bishop will speak loud untruths, suggesting nerves BUTTERFLIES
Fuss at a party ADO
Weight of stone TON
Understand there’s no time for one from Canada INUIT
Performer who has the stomach for it BELLYDANCER
Mate playing on the side TEAM
Bone going spare? RIB
Regard for diocese SEE
Animal in glasses ASS
Lift gets more money RAISE
Pale sort of ring PEAL
Chewed part BIT
Lawman takes firm pressure COP
The golfer’s conceit EGO