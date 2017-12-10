Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic December 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Complain at broken table
|BLEAT
|Clamber around branch
|CLIMB
|Dorothy comes to a full stop
|DOT
|Hornet flying around chair
|THRONE
|Note university students are tedious
|DULL
|Draw back from English bishops
|EBB
|Cunning, getting tram back abruptly
|SMARTLY
|Gripping tool for mushrooms
|FORCEPS
|Airline with no snake!
|BOA
|Woman from Fair Isle
|IRIS
|Acid makes expert twitch
|ACETIC
|Wooden record
|LOG
|Harsh at the back
|STERN
|Might woman throw rope around?
|POWER
|Bishop will speak loud untruths, suggesting nerves
|BUTTERFLIES
|Fuss at a party
|ADO
|Weight of stone
|TON
|Understand there’s no time for one from Canada
|INUIT
|Performer who has the stomach for it
|BELLYDANCER
|Mate playing on the side
|TEAM
|Bone going spare?
|RIB
|Regard for diocese
|SEE
|Animal in glasses
|ASS
|Lift gets more money
|RAISE
|Pale sort of ring
|PEAL
|Chewed part
|BIT
|Lawman takes firm pressure
|COP
|The golfer’s conceit
|EGO