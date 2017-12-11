Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 12th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic December 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Defence group gives the others agitation UNREST
Silent sort of swan MUTE
Managed to get one in bad conditions RAIN
Quiet lift gets commendation PRAISE
Colour of most interest TINT
Help make a wager ABET
Reportedly regretted being discourteous RUDE
Hearing about organ EAR
Total or just part, say SUM
Get a new entrance GATE
Hot place in Coventry OVEN
Race around some land ACRE
Guide to terrible scan DIRECT
Queen in banner ANNE
Idiot told off DOLT
Star ready for the evening SUNSET
Higher shoe part UPPER
Way out of Broads ROAD
Pace rated incorrectly TREAD
Time to order something small MITE
Team in duet surprise UNITED
Come in from barren terrain ENTER
Be left time to sing loudly BELT
Surgeon’s desire URGE
A lesson lacking guidelines AMORAL
Stall bear STAND
Danes out of range ANDES
Met to compose song MOTET
Air of invention VENT
Officers’ room in confusion MESS