Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 12th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Defence group gives the others agitation
|UNREST
|Silent sort of swan
|MUTE
|Managed to get one in bad conditions
|RAIN
|Quiet lift gets commendation
|PRAISE
|Colour of most interest
|TINT
|Help make a wager
|ABET
|Reportedly regretted being discourteous
|RUDE
|Hearing about organ
|EAR
|Total or just part, say
|SUM
|Get a new entrance
|GATE
|Hot place in Coventry
|OVEN
|Race around some land
|ACRE
|Guide to terrible scan
|DIRECT
|Queen in banner
|ANNE
|Idiot told off
|DOLT
|Star ready for the evening
|SUNSET
|Higher shoe part
|UPPER
|Way out of Broads
|ROAD
|Pace rated incorrectly
|TREAD
|Time to order something small
|MITE
|Team in duet surprise
|UNITED
|Come in from barren terrain
|ENTER
|Be left time to sing loudly
|BELT
|Surgeon’s desire
|URGE
|A lesson lacking guidelines
|AMORAL
|Stall bear
|STAND
|Danes out of range
|ANDES
|Met to compose song
|MOTET
|Air of invention
|VENT
|Officers’ room in confusion
|MESS