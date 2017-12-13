Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic December 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Tramp’s son developed into an athlete
|SPORTSMAN
|Pity has transformed yours truly
|SHAME
|Form new heaps
|SHAPE
|Nothing seen in senility
|NIL
|Hint of stipulation
|TIP
|A study in port
|ADEN
|Agent pours ale into void
|REPEAL
|Sailors after Sunday become celebrities
|STARS
|Hear silent order
|LISTEN
|Rush at unusual rate
|TEAR
|Content with quantity
|TEN
|Field of pleasure
|LEA
|Words about weapon
|SWORD
|Organ generating gas
|ARGON
|Yearn to follow compassion in complaint
|HEARTBURN
|Conveyance’s surface
|PLANE
|Dance film
|REEL
|Resist plan by relation
|SISTER
|Staring at a torn page
|AGAPE
|Found his stable in ruins
|ESTABLISH
|Condemning lodger, nip off
|DEPLORING
|Cleric has lost one of his buildings
|MINSTER
|Fashionable guy — he trips over
|HIPSTER
|Rushed out of France
|RAN
|Sensitive offer
|TENDER
|Weight of boulder
|STONE
|Keen to agree to change
|EAGER
|Clambering around youngster
|LAMB