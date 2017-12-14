Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Nut race around mythical creature CENTAUR
Church has spoken of using voices CHORAL
Fundamental racial problem with daughter RADICAL
Intend to be miserly MEAN
Five sat around mammoth VAST
Number enjoy something DIGIT
Pressure on worker to sound excited PANT
Stupid European coin DIME
Act it out in loft ATTIC
Complain at fish CARP
Fish with a musical tail CODA
Quiet student relaxed, happy PLEASED
Fend off with endless fear to overwhelm DEAFEN
Betting this place has small provinces SPHERES
Look in Tuscany SCAN
Inactive fellow trod awkwardly around DORMANT
Carriage contains a quantity of gold CARAT
Melanie has style ELAN
Island train did crash TRINIDAD
Tell engineers strange tale RELATE
Reckon site upset friend ESTIMATE
Barrel tax VAT
Mistake about one registered animal GIRAFFE
One politician goes rogue IMP
Woman is on father’s land PAMPAS
About poems being in secret languages CODES
Yield plant ovule, say CEDE
Flavouring that makes money MINT