Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 15th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Nut race around mythical creature
|CENTAUR
|Church has spoken of using voices
|CHORAL
|Fundamental racial problem with daughter
|RADICAL
|Intend to be miserly
|MEAN
|Five sat around mammoth
|VAST
|Number enjoy something
|DIGIT
|Pressure on worker to sound excited
|PANT
|Stupid European coin
|DIME
|Act it out in loft
|ATTIC
|Complain at fish
|CARP
|Fish with a musical tail
|CODA
|Quiet student relaxed, happy
|PLEASED
|Fend off with endless fear to overwhelm
|DEAFEN
|Betting this place has small provinces
|SPHERES
|Look in Tuscany
|SCAN
|Inactive fellow trod awkwardly around
|DORMANT
|Carriage contains a quantity of gold
|CARAT
|Melanie has style
|ELAN
|Island train did crash
|TRINIDAD
|Tell engineers strange tale
|RELATE
|Reckon site upset friend
|ESTIMATE
|Barrel tax
|VAT
|Mistake about one registered animal
|GIRAFFE
|One politician goes rogue
|IMP
|Woman is on father’s land
|PAMPAS
|About poems being in secret languages
|CODES
|Yield plant ovule, say
|CEDE
|Flavouring that makes money
|MINT