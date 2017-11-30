Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Actors leaving to do some knitting CASTOFF
Country nut BRAZIL
Criticised cook and journalist ROASTED
Greek letter sent to South African city PISA
Cared about tree CEDAR
Ready to accept Catholic group SECT
Dairy product affected fate FETA
Unsettling fellow about to peer back CREEP
Attach safety device FUSE
Run off to get fastener BOLT
Roll of paper to move up SCROLL
Learned to be rude about tie design ERUDITE
Help make a wager ABET
Fancy putting limit on cereal crop CAPRICE
Roughly in charge of car, careering CIRCA
Nothing in beer but a plant ALOE
Set fault out as fastidious TASTEFUL
Iron rod turned on a hat FEDORA
A drug to get a heavenly body ASTEROID
For each experience has it PER
Chap finds ancient city ruin DESTROY
Devoured more than seven, say ATE
Mark, at church, is seldom seen SCARCE
Coerce the police FORCE
Top bets may be lost BEST
Touched material FELT