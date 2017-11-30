Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic December 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Actors leaving to do some knitting
|CASTOFF
|Country nut
|BRAZIL
|Criticised cook and journalist
|ROASTED
|Greek letter sent to South African city
|PISA
|Cared about tree
|CEDAR
|Ready to accept Catholic group
|SECT
|Dairy product affected fate
|FETA
|Unsettling fellow about to peer back
|CREEP
|Attach safety device
|FUSE
|Run off to get fastener
|BOLT
|Roll of paper to move up
|SCROLL
|Learned to be rude about tie design
|ERUDITE
|Help make a wager
|ABET
|Fancy putting limit on cereal crop
|CAPRICE
|Roughly in charge of car, careering
|CIRCA
|Nothing in beer but a plant
|ALOE
|Set fault out as fastidious
|TASTEFUL
|Iron rod turned on a hat
|FEDORA
|A drug to get a heavenly body
|ASTEROID
|For each experience has it
|PER
|Chap finds ancient city ruin
|DESTROY
|Devoured more than seven, say
|ATE
|Mark, at church, is seldom seen
|SCARCE
|Coerce the police
|FORCE
|Top bets may be lost
|BEST
|Touched material
|FELT