Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic December 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Serious gap in astrology
|BLACKHOLE
|Roam around after a smell
|AROMA
|Auction takes note of weighing device
|SCALE
|It’s a new way to relax
|SIT
|Content with quantity
|TEN
|Cultivating sage for a long time
|AGES
|Mad sort of lament
|MENTAL
|Barely enough hypocrisy after school
|SCANT
|Artist takes jetty to be a weapon
|RAPIER
|Shout in Grantham
|RANT
|Sick of villages
|ILL
|Father left as a friend
|PAL
|Judges plane to have crashed
|PANEL
|Strange to send a line
|ALIEN
|Hired lease by journalist
|CHARTERED
|Get beaten, having nothing approximate
|LOOSE
|Talk about headwear
|CHAT
|Rush as hen sat around
|HASTEN
|Inclined to have meagre time
|LEANT
|Soldier on grid gets some text
|PARAGRAPH
|Giant fled, somehow shrinking
|DEFLATING
|Young lady to lie about cannon ball
|MISSILE
|Basic line taken in London
|CENTRAL
|Ruin in Denmark
|MAR
|Heard vendor in vault
|CELLAR
|Steal fastener at church
|PINCH
|Animated a veil badly
|ALIVE
|Walk with tangled cape
|PACE