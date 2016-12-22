Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 23rd 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic December 23rd 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Daughter finds first worker remote
|DISTANT
|Brought up artist on wrong side
|RAISED
|Record points for something white
|ALBUMEN
|Auction ales off
|SALE
|Tom’s broken more than half
|MOST
|Confuse by removing front of oar
|ADDLE
|Reportedly instructed to be strained
|TAUT
|Look for shelter on the right
|LEER
|Bury in hinterlands
|INTER
|Fix soldiers on the day
|MEND
|Doctor on ship finds mat of plants
|MOSS
|Sings at home with wrong notes
|INTONES
|Pay to get comfortable
|SETTLE
|Leaves with religious man and attractive woman
|GODDESS
|Release at no cost
|FREE
|Omit when young woman is away
|MISSOUT
|Handled transaction on time
|DEALT
|Lied about being lazy
|IDLE
|Rolls as turns led round
|TRUNDLES
|Sensitive offer
|TENDER
|A drug to get a heavenly body
|ASTEROID
|Creature of romance
|MAN
|Compactness altered destiny
|DENSITY
|Went ahead, hearing heavy metal
|LED
|Returning it with call is wearying
|TIRING
|Some problem with second prophet
|MOSES
|Officers’ room in confusion
|MESS
|Charge novice to touch
|FEEL