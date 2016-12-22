Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 23rd 2016

Clue Solution
Daughter finds first worker remote DISTANT
Brought up artist on wrong side RAISED
Record points for something white ALBUMEN
Auction ales off SALE
Tom’s broken more than half MOST
Confuse by removing front of oar ADDLE
Reportedly instructed to be strained TAUT
Look for shelter on the right LEER
Bury in hinterlands INTER
Fix soldiers on the day MEND
Doctor on ship finds mat of plants MOSS
Sings at home with wrong notes INTONES
Pay to get comfortable SETTLE
Leaves with religious man and attractive woman GODDESS
Release at no cost FREE
Omit when young woman is away MISSOUT
Handled transaction on time DEALT
Lied about being lazy IDLE
Rolls as turns led round TRUNDLES
Sensitive offer TENDER
A drug to get a heavenly body ASTEROID
Creature of romance MAN
Compactness altered destiny DENSITY
Went ahead, hearing heavy metal LED
Returning it with call is wearying TIRING
Some problem with second prophet MOSES
Officers’ room in confusion MESS
Charge novice to touch FEEL