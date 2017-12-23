Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic December 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Run prints round
|SPRINT
|Nucleus of bigger machine
|GERM
|Way out of Broads
|ROAD
|Reported location of fish
|PLAICE
|Left to fit out elevator
|LIFT
|Tidy in one attempt
|NEAT
|Unusual to get second chances
|ODDS
|Low-flying bird
|OWL
|Lashes around tree
|ASH
|Beams at fish
|RAYS
|Help make a wager
|ABET
|Uncovered wild bear
|BARE
|Story of the foot?
|LEGEND
|Great game is played
|MEGA
|Officers’ room in confusion
|MESS
|Pay to get comfortable
|SETTLE
|A pie’s changed colour
|SEPIA
|Authentic sort of earl
|REAL
|Time to tear into fashion
|TREND
|Girl at a party
|GALA
|Chief rioted unexpectedly
|EDITOR
|Copper, say, encountered a trainee
|METAL
|Notice eastern agent
|ESPY
|Terrible sort of ride
|DIRE
|Delights church members
|CHARMS
|Record a pound with hesitation
|ALBUM
|Finally doesn’t finish a book
|ATLAS
|Dirge about bank
|RIDGE
|Insects are characters, we hear
|BEES
|Invested with underwear
|VEST