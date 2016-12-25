Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 26th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic December 26th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Mrs Flintstone has direction to mail off
|WILMA
|Old performance is accurate
|EXACT
|Partner’s painting
|ART
|Canter off in a daze
|TRANCE
|Scratch around with decree
|CLAW
|Pole on the staff
|ROD
|Judge rarebit to be ruined
|ARBITER
|Unconventional bit of syncopation
|OFFBEAT
|Hide during refurbishment
|FUR
|Old soldiers get sign
|OMEN
|Merited being educated, but not initially
|EARNED
|Notice mole
|SPY
|Equestrian clause
|RIDER
|Ridicule new seat, to a point
|TEASE
|Paint that’s aquamarine, say
|WATERCOLOUR
|Creature of romance
|MAN
|Marched around bend
|ARC
|Distribute a great deal, say
|ALLOT
|One London building, or two?
|TOWERBRIDGE
|Rush at unexpected rate
|TEAR
|Also among pandas
|AND
|Copy of tapestry
|APE
|Chewed part
|BIT
|Discover about eastern monster
|FIEND
|Cultivating sage takes a long time
|AGES
|Kitty doesn’t finish having a good time
|FUN
|Captain has fitting
|APT
|Very excited about whiskey
|RYE