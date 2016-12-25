Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 26th 2016

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic December 26th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Mrs Flintstone has direction to mail off WILMA
Old performance is accurate EXACT
Partner’s painting ART
Canter off in a daze TRANCE
Scratch around with decree CLAW
Pole on the staff ROD
Judge rarebit to be ruined ARBITER
Unconventional bit of syncopation OFFBEAT
Hide during refurbishment FUR
Old soldiers get sign OMEN
Merited being educated, but not initially EARNED
Notice mole SPY
Equestrian clause RIDER
Ridicule new seat, to a point TEASE
Paint that’s aquamarine, say WATERCOLOUR
Creature of romance MAN
Marched around bend ARC
Distribute a great deal, say ALLOT
One London building, or two? TOWERBRIDGE
Rush at unexpected rate TEAR
Also among pandas AND
Copy of tapestry APE
Chewed part BIT
Discover about eastern monster FIEND
Cultivating sage takes a long time AGES
Kitty doesn’t finish having a good time FUN
Captain has fitting APT
Very excited about whiskey RYE