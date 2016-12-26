Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 27th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic December 27th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Warning the rat off
|THREAT
|Betting morning brings unsolicited mail
|SPAM
|Wickedness in the village
|EVIL
|Policeman in his element
|COPPER
|Rage about equipment
|GEAR
|Dan’s running on the beach
|SAND
|We surround hotel, not initially considering that
|WHEN
|Tug back on stomach
|GUT
|Fool in his appearance
|SAP
|Won’t change address
|TOWN
|Honest old writer
|OPEN
|Use of cane gets complaint
|ACNE
|Priest upset band
|STRIPE
|Willing bird
|GAME
|Charge novice to touch
|FEEL
|True about space for dish
|TUREEN
|Understood diplomacy around yours truly
|TACIT
|Mature pier design
|RIPE
|Reticent about trees
|TERSE
|Signal to mix gins
|SIGN
|Promise to put pressure on sill
|PLEDGE
|Deserve new timer
|MERIT
|A novel once more
|ANEW
|Loathe such heat
|HATE
|Cadge from cleaner
|SPONGE
|Stick to personnel
|STAFF
|Start playing notes
|ONSET
|A shade naive
|GREEN
|Pale sort of ring
|PEAL
|Wonderful penalty
|FINE