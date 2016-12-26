Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 27th 2016

Warning the rat off THREAT
Betting morning brings unsolicited mail SPAM
Wickedness in the village EVIL
Policeman in his element COPPER
Rage about equipment GEAR
Dan’s running on the beach SAND
We surround hotel, not initially considering that WHEN
Tug back on stomach GUT
Fool in his appearance SAP
Won’t change address TOWN
Honest old writer OPEN
Use of cane gets complaint ACNE
Priest upset band STRIPE
Willing bird GAME
Charge novice to touch FEEL
True about space for dish TUREEN
Understood diplomacy around yours truly TACIT
Mature pier design RIPE
Reticent about trees TERSE
Signal to mix gins SIGN
Promise to put pressure on sill PLEDGE
Deserve new timer MERIT
A novel once more ANEW
Loathe such heat HATE
Cadge from cleaner SPONGE
Stick to personnel STAFF
Start playing notes ONSET
A shade naive GREEN
Pale sort of ring PEAL
Wonderful penalty FINE