Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 3rd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Lustre changed as a consequence
|RESULT
|Melanie has style
|ELAN
|Sailor finds the French skilful
|ABLE
|Cringe as old king displays love
|GROVEL
|Strongbox made of South African iron
|SAFE
|Sign to old soldiers
|OMEN
|Once ordered ice cream
|CONE
|Attempt to score in rugby
|TRY
|Insect of character, say
|BEE
|Everything unknown to friend
|ALLY
|Medium drink for bloke
|MALE
|Filmed host running
|SHOT
|Woman has wise man to face
|VISAGE
|Most employees have to stop
|STEM
|Mental sort of song
|LAMENT
|Weather from Sunday to the present
|SNOW
|Working a lot with new nail
|TALON
|Feels elated inside, besides
|ELSE
|Ale not drunk in shelter
|LEANTO
|Deny working with English underprivileged
|NEEDY
|Lame sort of dinner, say
|MEAL
|Shape of cricket in London?
|OVAL
|Distant handset
|REMOTE
|Singer has one platform
|BASIS
|Equal in both directions?
|LEVEL
|Tiny part of a cat
|ATOM
|Unexciting meat recipe
|TAME