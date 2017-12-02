Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 3rd 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic December 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Lustre changed as a consequence RESULT
Melanie has style ELAN
Sailor finds the French skilful ABLE
Cringe as old king displays love GROVEL
Strongbox made of South African iron SAFE
Sign to old soldiers OMEN
Once ordered ice cream CONE
Attempt to score in rugby TRY
Insect of character, say BEE
Everything unknown to friend ALLY
Medium drink for bloke MALE
Filmed host running SHOT
Woman has wise man to face VISAGE
Most employees have to stop STEM
Mental sort of song LAMENT
Weather from Sunday to the present SNOW
Working a lot with new nail TALON
Feels elated inside, besides ELSE
Ale not drunk in shelter LEANTO
Deny working with English underprivileged NEEDY
Lame sort of dinner, say MEAL
Shape of cricket in London? OVAL
Distant handset REMOTE
Singer has one platform BASIS
Equal in both directions? LEVEL
Tiny part of a cat ATOM
Unexciting meat recipe TAME