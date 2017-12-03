Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Drive off sportsman DIVER
Eruption is fun BLAST
Rodent inside crate RAT
Run off to see about getting limit ESCAPE
Ticket price sounds reasonable FARE
Use a needle like this, say SEW
Go ahead and do creep about PROCEED
Time for some coffee INSTANT
Last word from the cricket? BYE
Boast about tiff CROW
Say again about solid fuel REPEAT
Now employers have to be obliged OWE
Laud former spouse bringing lot back EXTOL
Flammable liquid used there ETHER
Give clothes to friends in part of theatre DRESSCIRCLE
Time of underachievement ERA
Knock a style of music RAP
Staring at a torn page AGAPE
Influencer has time to lacerate yours truly! TRENDSETTER
Rush at unusual rate TEAR
Bully an animal COW
Appearing to have food PEA
Grain of loathing OAT
Small wine for fun SPORT
One Roman’s emperor NERO
Insect of character, say BEE
Fewer found in animal EWE
Favourite cat, say PET