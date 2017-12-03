Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic December 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Drive off sportsman
|DIVER
|Eruption is fun
|BLAST
|Rodent inside crate
|RAT
|Run off to see about getting limit
|ESCAPE
|Ticket price sounds reasonable
|FARE
|Use a needle like this, say
|SEW
|Go ahead and do creep about
|PROCEED
|Time for some coffee
|INSTANT
|Last word from the cricket?
|BYE
|Boast about tiff
|CROW
|Say again about solid fuel
|REPEAT
|Now employers have to be obliged
|OWE
|Laud former spouse bringing lot back
|EXTOL
|Flammable liquid used there
|ETHER
|Give clothes to friends in part of theatre
|DRESSCIRCLE
|Time of underachievement
|ERA
|Knock a style of music
|RAP
|Staring at a torn page
|AGAPE
|Influencer has time to lacerate yours truly!
|TRENDSETTER
|Rush at unusual rate
|TEAR
|Bully an animal
|COW
|Appearing to have food
|PEA
|Grain of loathing
|OAT
|Small wine for fun
|SPORT
|One Roman’s emperor
|NERO
|Insect of character, say
|BEE
|Fewer found in animal
|EWE
|Favourite cat, say
|PET