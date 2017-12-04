Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic December 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Firework found in salad
|ROCKET
|Look in Tuscany
|SCAN
|Always in same version
|EVER
|Rip off boy in jail
|PRISON
|Not far from one argument
|NEAR
|Thus get attorney a drink
|SODA
|Expensive-sounding animal
|DEER
|Reportedly draw digit
|TOE
|Food stored by hippies
|PIE
|Everything unknown to friend
|ALLY
|Not all of total, say
|SOME
|Slide for small child
|SKID
|Chap has time to run
|MANAGE
|Show mode off
|DEMO
|Raw materials from forests
|ORES
|Usual moral difficulties after notorious start
|NORMAL
|Get ready to tear directions
|RIPEN
|Copy child’s bed
|CRIB
|Nervous part of speech
|TENSE
|Broadcast second conclusion
|SEND
|Make box to contain energy
|CREATE
|Sister translating runes
|NURSE
|Spoken of morality
|ORAL
|Test former spouse in the morning
|EXAM
|Strange desire to live
|RESIDE
|Stop cooking with European sauce
|PESTO
|Left omen about fruit
|LEMON
|Arrange letters for a while
|SPELL
|Does rewrite some poetry
|ODES
|Local man gets peaceful
|CALM