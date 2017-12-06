Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic December 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Concealment of a total victory
|WHITEWASH
|Grins at supporters
|BEAMS
|School to manage, to an extent
|SCOPE
|Barrel tax
|VAT
|Started with a sailor
|TAR
|Still in the venture
|EVEN
|Hate being tested, possibly
|DETEST
|Raged about mark
|GRADE
|New shawl starts to get hot
|STOLEN
|Genuine sort of earl
|REAL
|Ape mashed food
|PEA
|That woman’s in the right
|HER
|City guides, we hear
|LEEDS
|Roam around after a scent
|AROMA
|Embellished his danger terribly
|GARNISHED
|Pull from the avenue
|HEAVE
|Cricket match can be a trial
|TEST
|Has Edward got drunk?
|WASTED
|Horse running by the sea
|SHORE
|On the other hand, upset every slob
|OBVERSELY
|I learn tip about being like a snake
|REPTILIAN
|Frenchman to nag about light getting crushed
|MANGLED
|Food provider sent crate with hesitation
|CATERER
|He’s good at karate
|DAN
|Moving so near ground
|REASON
|Drama involving a rope
|OPERA
|Wear down queen with poem
|ERODE
|Husband sat around in headwear
|HATS