Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers December 8th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|That woman’s outfit, reportedly covered in hair
|HIRSUTE
|Followed for being pure, say
|CHASED
|Defeated contestant sprinted as well
|ALSORAN
|Rent is audibly increased
|HIRE
|Skin of brindled pattern
|RIND
|Danes out of range
|ANDES
|Bound to change diet
|TIED
|Distance, say, from stunt
|FEAT
|Protective garment for a quiet fellow
|APRON
|Key cut out of channel
|DUCT
|Visit inside of local landmark
|CALL
|Receive in their order
|INHERIT
|Sent in to organise game
|TENNIS
|Tires of terrible decade
|FORTIES
|His camera captured swindle
|SCAM
|Sack bank employee
|CASHIER
|Noticed sound of some cattle
|HEARD
|Lied about avoiding work
|IDLE
|Contemptuous of corns setting off flu variety
|SCORNFUL
|Serious-sounding chap
|ERNEST
|Slothful at home, getting benefit with book
|INDOLENT
|Tear out of Tripoli
|RIP
|Reject sentence after month
|DECLINE
|Devour in one attempt
|EAT
|Argument about a Republican tax
|TARIFF
|Days for fruit
|DATES
|Mention location in report
|CITE
|Tom’s broken more than half
|MOST