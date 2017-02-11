Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic February 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Great deal of gold inside bog
|MORASS
|Fix soldiers on the day
|MEND
|Shout gives wife trouble
|WAIL
|Relish a tricky situation
|PICKLE
|Sensible French river, say
|SANE
|Point seat out
|EAST
|Trio cooking bread
|ROTI
|Feel modest about growth
|ELM
|Has turned into cinders
|ASH
|Cut in personnel
|CREW
|Part of the Far East
|AREA
|Somehow pose as something valuable
|PESO
|Woman finds wine producer god-like
|DIVINE
|Aunt mad for fish
|TUNA
|Help make a wager
|ABET
|Expose concerning meat
|REVEAL
|Sulked on motorbike
|MOPED
|People’s event
|RACE
|Sugary dessert
|SWEET
|Lack a young woman
|MISS
|Happy to be told not to start
|ELATED
|Imagine being armed, possibly
|DREAM
|Maiden’s attendant
|AIDE
|Formerly in concert
|ONCE
|Reportedly pursued for being pure
|CHASTE
|Foreign character has a record laugh
|ALPHA
|Navigation aid that looks both ways
|RADAR
|Arrange letters for a while
|SPELL
|Defeat is right out
|ROUT
|Flames are terribly rife
|FIRE