Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Great deal of gold inside bog MORASS
Fix soldiers on the day MEND
Shout gives wife trouble WAIL
Relish a tricky situation PICKLE
Sensible French river, say SANE
Point seat out EAST
Trio cooking bread ROTI
Feel modest about growth ELM
Has turned into cinders ASH
Cut in personnel CREW
Part of the Far East AREA
Somehow pose as something valuable PESO
Woman finds wine producer god-like DIVINE
Aunt mad for fish TUNA
Help make a wager ABET
Expose concerning meat REVEAL
Sulked on motorbike MOPED
People’s event RACE
Sugary dessert SWEET
Lack a young woman MISS
Happy to be told not to start ELATED
Imagine being armed, possibly DREAM
Maiden’s attendant AIDE
Formerly in concert ONCE
Reportedly pursued for being pure CHASTE
Foreign character has a record laugh ALPHA
Navigation aid that looks both ways RADAR
Arrange letters for a while SPELL
Defeat is right out ROUT
Flames are terribly rife FIRE