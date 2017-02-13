Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic February 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Keen to bend small joints
|KNEES
|Simple degree, like this
|BASIC
|You and I have nothing but sadness
|WOE
|Overdue with book that’s secret
|LATENT
|Local man gets peaceful
|CALM
|One works for a long time
|EON
|Wonderful money
|CAPITAL
|Water’s moved left by prodigal
|WASTREL
|Sticking with twitch
|TIC
|Primate gets kiss at summit
|APEX
|Purpose of camping?
|INTENT
|Drink of character, say
|TEA
|Sign loner up
|ENROL
|Pace rated incorrectly
|TREAD
|A whelk I’ll throw with hesitation at sea creature
|KILLERWHALE
|Fewer round animal
|EWE
|Child of resonance
|SON
|Begin small flan
|START
|Complex topic calmed, somehow
|COMPLICATED
|Terribly neat feature of Sicily
|ETNA
|Hitting with container
|TIN
|Scared to include transport
|CAR
|Father left as an ally
|PAL
|Guide bullock
|STEER
|Change during meditation
|EDIT
|Body part found in tomato enchilada
|TOE
|Catch in one trap
|NET
|Thanks republican sailor
|TAR