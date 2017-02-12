Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Keen to bend small joints KNEES
Simple degree, like this BASIC
You and I have nothing but sadness WOE
Overdue with book that’s secret LATENT
Local man gets peaceful CALM
One works for a long time EON
Wonderful money CAPITAL
Water’s moved left by prodigal WASTREL
Sticking with twitch TIC
Primate gets kiss at summit APEX
Purpose of camping? INTENT
Drink of character, say TEA
Sign loner up ENROL
Pace rated incorrectly TREAD
A whelk I’ll throw with hesitation at sea creature KILLERWHALE
Fewer round animal EWE
Child of resonance SON
Begin small flan START
Complex topic calmed, somehow COMPLICATED
Terribly neat feature of Sicily ETNA
Hitting with container TIN
Scared to include transport CAR
Father left as an ally PAL
Guide bullock STEER
Change during meditation EDIT
Body part found in tomato enchilada TOE
Catch in one trap NET
Thanks republican sailor TAR