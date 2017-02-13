Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic February 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Time to jump
|SPRING
|Lisa managed to travel on water
|SAIL
|Way out of the Broads?
|ROAD
|Quiet lift gets commendation
|PRAISE
|Element of victory?
|GOLD
|College of note, possibly
|ETON
|Spots cane construction
|ACNE
|Trendy new pub
|INN
|Definitely an article
|THE
|Tear off at speed
|RATE
|Woman has time to find ingredient
|SUET
|Muse about birds
|EMUS
|Story of the foot?
|LEGEND
|Excellent game was played
|MEGA
|Reversible action?
|DEED
|Easy lies spread about politician
|SIMPLE
|Wonderful parking in deceptive ruse
|SUPER
|Authentic sort of earl
|REAL
|Naive king once called up
|GREEN
|Reportedly start race for dessert
|SAGO
|A professor is a handsome youngster
|ADONIS
|Left port full
|LADEN
|Contested about trial
|TEST
|Firm around middle
|CORE
|Continue summary
|RESUME
|Time to tear into fashion
|TREND
|Finally doesn’t finish a book
|ATLAS
|Emblem was British, now German: European!
|BADGE
|Employed American journalist
|USED
|Fellow gets record assistance
|HELP