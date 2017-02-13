Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Time to jump SPRING
Lisa managed to travel on water SAIL
Way out of the Broads? ROAD
Quiet lift gets commendation PRAISE
Element of victory? GOLD
College of note, possibly ETON
Spots cane construction ACNE
Trendy new pub INN
Definitely an article THE
Tear off at speed RATE
Woman has time to find ingredient SUET
Muse about birds EMUS
Story of the foot? LEGEND
Excellent game was played MEGA
Reversible action? DEED
Easy lies spread about politician SIMPLE
Wonderful parking in deceptive ruse SUPER
Authentic sort of earl REAL
Naive king once called up GREEN
Reportedly start race for dessert SAGO
A professor is a handsome youngster ADONIS
Left port full LADEN
Contested about trial TEST
Firm around middle CORE
Continue summary RESUME
Time to tear into fashion TREND
Finally doesn’t finish a book ATLAS
Emblem was British, now German: European! BADGE
Employed American journalist USED
Fellow gets record assistance HELP