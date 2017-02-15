Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic February 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Prevent errand boys having strikes
|STOPPAGES
|Panes broken at ski resort
|ASPEN
|Croat turned performer
|ACTOR
|Taxes have to stop
|AXE
|Mound of distortions
|TOR
|Unfortunate slip while talking?
|LISP
|Rebuke for breaking beater
|BERATE
|Guides to Yorkshire city, say
|LEADS
|Check trader out
|RETARD
|Cain’s brother sounds competent
|ABEL
|Swindon has to come first
|WIN
|Knot tried first, that is
|TIE
|Small tree has needle
|SPINE
|Talk at zero speed
|ORATE
|Tiny metal construction shows attitude
|MENTALITY
|Pasta turned out to be Spanish food
|TAPAS
|Window is a nuisance, we hear
|PANE
|Sailor changed date and relaxed
|ABATED
|Additional actor
|EXTRA
|Digital cleaner?
|NAILBRUSH
|Porters command with fibs
|ORDERLIES
|Justify being old and unattractive
|EXPLAIN
|Heard vulgar tune from pirate
|CORSAIR
|Notes are awful
|BAD
|Serious-sounding fellow
|ERNEST
|Fastening in wet condition
|TWINE
|Defeat with small animal
|BEAST
|Loot wasted on utensil
|TOOL