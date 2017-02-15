Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Prevent errand boys having strikes STOPPAGES
Panes broken at ski resort ASPEN
Croat turned performer ACTOR
Taxes have to stop AXE
Mound of distortions TOR
Unfortunate slip while talking? LISP
Rebuke for breaking beater BERATE
Guides to Yorkshire city, say LEADS
Check trader out RETARD
Cain’s brother sounds competent ABEL
Swindon has to come first WIN
Knot tried first, that is TIE
Small tree has needle SPINE
Talk at zero speed ORATE
Tiny metal construction shows attitude MENTALITY
Pasta turned out to be Spanish food TAPAS
Window is a nuisance, we hear PANE
Sailor changed date and relaxed ABATED
Additional actor EXTRA
Digital cleaner? NAILBRUSH
Porters command with fibs ORDERLIES
Justify being old and unattractive EXPLAIN
Heard vulgar tune from pirate CORSAIR
Notes are awful BAD
Serious-sounding fellow ERNEST
Fastening in wet condition TWINE
Defeat with small animal BEAST
Loot wasted on utensil TOOL