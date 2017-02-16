Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 17th 2017

Food hurts after exercise PEACHES
Invasion off the pavement INROAD
Cad and liar upset extremist RADICAL
Fit to cut TRIM
Secret agents eliminate school tarts PIES
Brief new part of thread FIBRE
Reportedly prohibited group BAND
One editor’s lack NEED
Organ using gas ARGON
Laugh at new defensive manual worker HAND
Lame sort of gender MALE
Thanks for every journalist that got thinner TAPERED
Learnt about regular payment RENTAL
Baby’s toys unfortunately startle RATTLES
Pine for young woman MISS
Note class of grille GRATING
City for cavorting pairs PARIS
Made off with cheese EDAM
Felon caught edge and broke nail CRIMINAL
Lasted out when seasoned SALTED
Rode off, fast and aromatic REDOLENT
Same level within department PAR
Under the bean recipe BENEATH
Shade of credibility RED
Sell spoilt brat with hesitation BARTER
Holding key, dash out of terrible place HADES
Just a lake MERE
Temperature that can be caught? COLD