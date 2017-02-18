Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic February 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Everything in wicked song
|BALLAD
|Daughter has managed to run
|DASH
|Race around one tumbled-down castle
|RUIN
|Hornet flying around seat
|THRONE
|Tiny part of a cat
|ATOM
|Flog directions to students
|SELL
|Point stew out
|WEST
|Organ within hearing
|EAR
|About to have nothing but deer
|ROE
|Repeat in the choir
|ECHO
|Unusual not to be well done
|RARE
|Copy a small bed
|CRIB
|Burden with wood
|LUMBER
|Useless, back in dull union
|NULL
|Scheme to get some land
|PLOT
|Removed so duet can be played
|OUSTED
|Stick to prohibition outside
|BATON
|New role for wisdom
|LORE
|Decorate new red ship
|DRESS
|Laid-back face
|DIAL
|Learnt to play horn
|ANTLER
|Residence right for poet
|HOMER
|Fletcher’s groove
|ETCH
|Always in same version
|EVER
|Sheep in more trouble
|MERINO
|Have another look at wild caper
|RECAP
|Room for old instrument
|CELLO
|Fixed in crude fashion
|CURED
|Touch an objection
|ABUT
|Help make a wager
|ABET