Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Everything in wicked song BALLAD
Daughter has managed to run DASH
Race around one tumbled-down castle RUIN
Hornet flying around seat THRONE
Tiny part of a cat ATOM
Flog directions to students SELL
Point stew out WEST
Organ within hearing EAR
About to have nothing but deer ROE
Repeat in the choir ECHO
Unusual not to be well done RARE
Copy a small bed CRIB
Burden with wood LUMBER
Useless, back in dull union NULL
Scheme to get some land PLOT
Removed so duet can be played OUSTED
Stick to prohibition outside BATON
New role for wisdom LORE
Decorate new red ship DRESS
Laid-back face DIAL
Learnt to play horn ANTLER
Residence right for poet HOMER
Fletcher’s groove ETCH
Always in same version EVER
Sheep in more trouble MERINO
Have another look at wild caper RECAP
Room for old instrument CELLO
Fixed in crude fashion CURED
Touch an objection ABUT
Help make a wager ABET