Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Film about British revolutionary REBEL
Brush off small tree SHRUB
Traitor within fraternity RAT
Wild capers cause tricky situation SCRAPE
Change during meditation EDIT
Follow return of God DOG
Clothing in a quiet pearl ensemble APPAREL
Sodium smell emerging NASCENT
Half of bugles pester BUG
Land in terrible rain IRAN
Can see improvement at meeting SEANCE
Started with sailor TAR
Left omen about citrus LEMON
Saw tonne being delivered TENON
Ireland site used for housing RESIDENTIAL
Time of underachievement ERA
Clapped around circuit LAP
Equestrian clause RIDER
Shade mixed better on leg BOTTLEGREEN
Contemporary with part-timer TEMP
Brigade’s gear RIG
Talented with drink ALE
Favourite hamster, say PET
Some insects are small and affectionate SWARM
Unfortunately sent home NEST
Abundance includes cake BUN
Devour in one attempt EAT
Is more than one? ARE