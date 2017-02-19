Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic February 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Film about British revolutionary
|REBEL
|Brush off small tree
|SHRUB
|Traitor within fraternity
|RAT
|Wild capers cause tricky situation
|SCRAPE
|Change during meditation
|EDIT
|Follow return of God
|DOG
|Clothing in a quiet pearl ensemble
|APPAREL
|Sodium smell emerging
|NASCENT
|Half of bugles pester
|BUG
|Land in terrible rain
|IRAN
|Can see improvement at meeting
|SEANCE
|Started with sailor
|TAR
|Left omen about citrus
|LEMON
|Saw tonne being delivered
|TENON
|Ireland site used for housing
|RESIDENTIAL
|Time of underachievement
|ERA
|Clapped around circuit
|LAP
|Equestrian clause
|RIDER
|Shade mixed better on leg
|BOTTLEGREEN
|Contemporary with part-timer
|TEMP
|Brigade’s gear
|RIG
|Talented with drink
|ALE
|Favourite hamster, say
|PET
|Some insects are small and affectionate
|SWARM
|Unfortunately sent home
|NEST
|Abundance includes cake
|BUN
|Devour in one attempt
|EAT
|Is more than one?
|ARE