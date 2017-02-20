Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Landlady of character LETTER
Appealing to reduce energy CUTE
Need to rearrange garden EDEN
Fastening in series STRING
Terrible sort of ride DIRE
Cultivating sage for a long time AGES
Doctor finds the French spy MOLE
Unacceptable in the south OUT
Juicer contains something cold ICE
Care about some land ACRE
Lose tattered bottom of shoe SOLE
Reasonable entertainment FAIR
Kittens’ mess LITTER
Rod has to complain RAIL
Dance film REEL
Trial or trade ORDEAL
Exchange roles with no-hoper LOSER
Started with quiche TART
Majestic Elgar composition REGAL
Yield a plant ovule, say CEDE
Musical agreement UNISON
Choose from selection ELECT
Rage about clothing GEAR
Shape of cricket in London? OVAL
Wish to reside differently DESIRE
Conclude finer plan INFER
Room to put old instrument CELLO
Fairy left in danger PERIL
Spoken of morality ORAL
School yet to treat inflammation STYE