Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 21st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Landlady of character
|LETTER
|Appealing to reduce energy
|CUTE
|Need to rearrange garden
|EDEN
|Fastening in series
|STRING
|Terrible sort of ride
|DIRE
|Cultivating sage for a long time
|AGES
|Doctor finds the French spy
|MOLE
|Unacceptable in the south
|OUT
|Juicer contains something cold
|ICE
|Care about some land
|ACRE
|Lose tattered bottom of shoe
|SOLE
|Reasonable entertainment
|FAIR
|Kittens’ mess
|LITTER
|Rod has to complain
|RAIL
|Dance film
|REEL
|Trial or trade
|ORDEAL
|Exchange roles with no-hoper
|LOSER
|Started with quiche
|TART
|Majestic Elgar composition
|REGAL
|Yield a plant ovule, say
|CEDE
|Musical agreement
|UNISON
|Choose from selection
|ELECT
|Rage about clothing
|GEAR
|Shape of cricket in London?
|OVAL
|Wish to reside differently
|DESIRE
|Conclude finer plan
|INFER
|Room to put old instrument
|CELLO
|Fairy left in danger
|PERIL
|Spoken of morality
|ORAL
|School yet to treat inflammation
|STYE