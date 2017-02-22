Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Stop quickly for a meal BREAKFAST
Dirge about bank RIDGE
A step taken quickly APACE
Fool dancing gets stale OLD
Payment method for fish COD
Soldiers find acceptable list of options MENU
Somehow entrap a guardian PARENT
Faith in a financial institution TRUST
Flan gets a new pattern TARTAN
Time to order something ITEM
One worked for a long time EON
And not out of ignorance NOR
Inclination to school large insect SLANT
Tear-jerker set in the kitchen? ONION
Shook rude shed construction on the day SHUDDERED
Road constructed with new element RADON
Copied primate and director APED
Brawl about a scarf FRACAS
Hades turned out to be in the shadows SHADE
Start maid off as a writer DRAMATIST
Trial meant to improve proof TESTAMENT
Surfeit not putting off pig GLUTTON
Left one on a fragment PORTION
Pressure to get a French joke PUN
Ardent about having raged RANTED
Get to part of river REACH
Nonsense meat TRIPE
Observe a memo NOTE