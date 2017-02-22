Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic February 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Stop quickly for a meal
|BREAKFAST
|Dirge about bank
|RIDGE
|A step taken quickly
|APACE
|Fool dancing gets stale
|OLD
|Payment method for fish
|COD
|Soldiers find acceptable list of options
|MENU
|Somehow entrap a guardian
|PARENT
|Faith in a financial institution
|TRUST
|Flan gets a new pattern
|TARTAN
|Time to order something
|ITEM
|One worked for a long time
|EON
|And not out of ignorance
|NOR
|Inclination to school large insect
|SLANT
|Tear-jerker set in the kitchen?
|ONION
|Shook rude shed construction on the day
|SHUDDERED
|Road constructed with new element
|RADON
|Copied primate and director
|APED
|Brawl about a scarf
|FRACAS
|Hades turned out to be in the shadows
|SHADE
|Start maid off as a writer
|DRAMATIST
|Trial meant to improve proof
|TESTAMENT
|Surfeit not putting off pig
|GLUTTON
|Left one on a fragment
|PORTION
|Pressure to get a French joke
|PUN
|Ardent about having raged
|RANTED
|Get to part of river
|REACH
|Nonsense meat
|TRIPE
|Observe a memo
|NOTE