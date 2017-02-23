Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 24th 2017

Mirror Cryptic

Clue Solution
Multiplies large drinks DOUBLES
Pursued for being pure, say CHASED
Sending invoice for relative importance BILLING
Father, at home, is a nuisance PAIN
Attentive to wrong part RAPT
Part of structure shows swagger STRUT
Complain that carpark can’t take boat CARP
Hearsay about organs EARS
Total state UTTER
Ring round for a smile GRIN
Girl in glasses LASS
Food sent to Capri APRICOT
Tenner spent on cheese ingredient RENNET
Stretches old nurses EXTENDS
Mark’s out of mascara SCAR
Knock section of fortification RAMPART
Remove broken bidet DEBIT
Brooding about god ODIN
Reinforces cushions BOLSTERS
Reported locations of landmarks SIGHTS
A quiet, little taste APPETITE
Rodent in crate RAT
Bringing up fruit with key RAISING
Run off to get receptacle URN
Cleric’s dog spilt tea CURATE
Entrances to new stage GATES
Reportedly praise a peer LORD
Friend working on board MATE