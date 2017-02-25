Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic February 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|New padre has time to set off
|DEPART
|Knock bust over
|STUB
|Bring up rare mess
|REAR
|Reported location of fish
|PLAICE
|Walk to entrance, say
|GAIT
|Party animal
|STAG
|Save broken receptacle
|VASE
|Spinning round pub
|INN
|Falling over everything
|ALL
|Last order for sailor
|SALT
|Creature of pride?
|LION
|Ours turned bitter
|SOUR
|Abandon in the Gobi, say
|DESERT
|Got up, unexpectedly sore
|ROSE
|Afterwards from both ends
|THEN
|Butter ruined drapes
|SPREAD
|Opted to change store
|DEPOT
|Quietly consume fuel
|PEAT
|Stressed about lock
|TRESS
|Long story about a gas
|SAGA
|Soldier in cart crash is distressing
|TRAGIC
|Stick to prohibition outside
|BATON
|Distinguish from constellation
|TELL
|In total sobriety as well
|ALSO
|Attraction brings everyone to river
|ALLURE
|Tessa returned something of worth
|ASSET
|Danes out of range
|ANDES
|Fellow finds new diet disgusting
|FETID
|Press club
|IRON
|Just a lake
|MERE