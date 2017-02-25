Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 26th 2017

Clue Solution
New padre has time to set off DEPART
Knock bust over STUB
Bring up rare mess REAR
Reported location of fish PLAICE
Walk to entrance, say GAIT
Party animal STAG
Save broken receptacle VASE
Spinning round pub INN
Falling over everything ALL
Last order for sailor SALT
Creature of pride? LION
Ours turned bitter SOUR
Abandon in the Gobi, say DESERT
Got up, unexpectedly sore ROSE
Afterwards from both ends THEN
Butter ruined drapes SPREAD
Opted to change store DEPOT
Quietly consume fuel PEAT
Stressed about lock TRESS
Long story about a gas SAGA
Soldier in cart crash is distressing TRAGIC
Stick to prohibition outside BATON
Distinguish from constellation TELL
In total sobriety as well ALSO
Attraction brings everyone to river ALLURE
Tessa returned something of worth ASSET
Danes out of range ANDES
Fellow finds new diet disgusting FETID
Press club IRON
Just a lake MERE