Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic February 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Hit the tempura, say
|BATTER
|Rage about clothing
|GEAR
|Ring secretary for last real stone
|OPAL
|Shout for second best
|SCREAM
|Heard chap got some letters
|Help make a wager
|ABET
|My one is a pit
|MINE
|Hearsay about organ
|EAR
|Father left as a chum
|PAL
|Changes as to fodder
|OATS
|Yearn to be extensive
|LONG
|Astound by juggling nuts
|STUN
|Pub serves tea that’s natural
|INNATE
|Owing to student conflict
|DUEL
|Fastens one in broken set
|TIES
|Scope of former shelter
|EXTENT
|Receptacle has a small dish
|BASIN
|Started with quiche
|TART
|Old Italian-style manor
|ROMAN
|Willing bird
|GAME
|Happy to be told not to start
|ELATED
|Stationery item for a sovereign
|RULER
|Inclination to be corrupt
|BENT
|Picture one prisoner
|ICON
|Mention everything due to change
|ALLUDE
|Assume I stop running
|POSIT
|Lively beer with soldier
|AGILE
|Teach how to swindle
|CHEAT
|The burden we bear?
|ONUS
|Unexciting meat recipe
|TAME