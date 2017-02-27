Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Hit the tempura, say BATTER
Rage about clothing GEAR
Ring secretary for last real stone OPAL
Shout for second best SCREAM
Heard chap got some letters MAIL
Help make a wager ABET
My one is a pit MINE
Hearsay about organ EAR
Father left as a chum PAL
Changes as to fodder OATS
Yearn to be extensive LONG
Astound by juggling nuts STUN
Pub serves tea that’s natural INNATE
Owing to student conflict DUEL
Fastens one in broken set TIES
Scope of former shelter EXTENT
Receptacle has a small dish BASIN
Started with quiche TART
Old Italian-style manor ROMAN
Willing bird GAME
Happy to be told not to start ELATED
Stationery item for a sovereign RULER
Inclination to be corrupt BENT
Picture one prisoner ICON
Mention everything due to change ALLUDE
Assume I stop running POSIT
Lively beer with soldier AGILE
Teach how to swindle CHEAT
The burden we bear? ONUS
Unexciting meat recipe TAME