Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic February 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Drilling is dull
|BORING
|Rely on financial institution
|BANK
|Jog around one derelict castle
|RUIN
|Cadge from cleaner
|SPONGE
|Book’s self-dedication
|TOME
|Always in same version
|EVER
|Wonderful penalty
|FINE
|Help from maiden
|AID
|Feel remorse, the French way
|RUE
|Incentive to have money
|CENT
|Fellow gets loose fibre
|FLAX
|Paste to fix luge
|GLUE
|Reported location of seafood
|PLAICE
|Strongbox made of South African iron
|SAFE
|Reversible action?
|DEED
|Left snake on steps
|LADDER
|Note one boy has animal
|BISON
|Bird on board?
|ROOK
|A shade naive
|GREEN
|Part with English snack
|BITE
|Nerd lost a krona
|ANORAK
|Reportedly have to use dough
|KNEAD
|Vital supplier of love indeed
|VEIN
|In and around a former empire
|INCA
|Deny it’s rubbish
|REFUSE
|Equipment I would find unyielding
|RIGID
|Old exercise left to remove
|EXPEL
|Small fruit is weapon
|SPEAR
|Metal guide
|LEAD
|Furious wife flipped lid
|WILD