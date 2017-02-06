Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Drilling is dull BORING
Rely on financial institution BANK
Jog around one derelict castle RUIN
Cadge from cleaner SPONGE
Book’s self-dedication TOME
Always in same version EVER
Wonderful penalty FINE
Help from maiden AID
Feel remorse, the French way RUE
Incentive to have money CENT
Fellow gets loose fibre FLAX
Paste to fix luge GLUE
Reported location of seafood PLAICE
Strongbox made of South African iron SAFE
Reversible action? DEED
Left snake on steps LADDER
Note one boy has animal BISON
Bird on board? ROOK
A shade naive GREEN
Part with English snack BITE
Nerd lost a krona ANORAK
Reportedly have to use dough KNEAD
Vital supplier of love indeed VEIN
In and around a former empire INCA
Deny it’s rubbish REFUSE
Equipment I would find unyielding RIGID
Old exercise left to remove EXPEL
Small fruit is weapon SPEAR
Metal guide LEAD
Furious wife flipped lid WILD