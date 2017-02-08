Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic February 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Pony mused about alias
|PSEUDONYM
|A team out of earshot
|ASIDE
|Extra pears were ordered
|SPARE
|Guided by small light
|LED
|Started with sailor
|TAR
|London area has pounds to trade
|SELL
|Hare in terrible condition
|HERNIA
|Sluggish nitre combusted
|INERT
|Caught bird, yellow
|CRAVEN
|He has to steal
|NICK
|Insect of character, say
|BEE
|Facts in emergency
|GEN
|A room for trophy
|AWARD
|Groan, playing instrument
|ORGAN
|Made the most of fine bet lost by journalist
|BENEFITED
|Yet it’s quiet
|STILL
|Employed American keys
|USED
|Strange story about European seafood
|OYSTER
|Long time to point
|YEARN
|Garment to await cost adjustment
|WAISTCOAT
|Mentioning about pattern
|REMARKING
|Relived disastrous transport
|DELIVER
|Companion equal to rent review
|PARTNER
|Chicken in the nest
|HEN
|Irritate with a hypodermic
|NEEDLE
|A foundation is humble
|ABASE
|Fireplace — just one, missing top
|INGLE
|Big deviation around old desert
|GOBI