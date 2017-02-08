Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers February 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Pony mused about alias PSEUDONYM
A team out of earshot ASIDE
Extra pears were ordered SPARE
Guided by small light LED
Started with sailor TAR
London area has pounds to trade SELL
Hare in terrible condition HERNIA
Sluggish nitre combusted INERT
Caught bird, yellow CRAVEN
He has to steal NICK
Insect of character, say BEE
Facts in emergency GEN
A room for trophy AWARD
Groan, playing instrument ORGAN
Made the most of fine bet lost by journalist BENEFITED
Yet it’s quiet STILL
Employed American keys USED
Strange story about European seafood OYSTER
Long time to point YEARN
Garment to await cost adjustment WAISTCOAT
Mentioning about pattern REMARKING
Relived disastrous transport DELIVER
Companion equal to rent review PARTNER
Chicken in the nest HEN
Irritate with a hypodermic NEEDLE
A foundation is humble ABASE
Fireplace — just one, missing top INGLE
Big deviation around old desert GOBI