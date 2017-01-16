Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers January 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic January 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Change sides by mistake
|DEFECT
|Walk to entrance, say
|GAIT
|Former spouse takes morning inspection
|EXAM
|Possibly arming at border
|MARGIN
|Flustered about lechery
|LUST
|Close to an animal
|SEAL
|Cater for payment on the day
|FEED
|Point to the Spanish swimmer
|EEL
|Article on limitless ether
|THE
|Queen seen in banner
|ANNE
|Nude sort of hill
|DUNE
|The burden we bear?
|ONUS
|Countenance woman going to wise man
|VISAGE
|Yield a pip, say
|CEDE
|German song wasn’t truthful
|LIED
|One who polishes eraser?
|RUBBER
|Show new spirit
|DEMON
|Different from class
|FORM
|Nervous part of speech
|TENSE
|Girl at a celebration
|GALA
|A beast of burden has time for charm
|AMULET
|Whole time alto performed
|TOTAL
|Need to transform garden
|EDEN
|Melanie has style
|ELAN
|Cut crude performance, to a point
|REDUCE
|Monster strolling round
|TROLL
|Not once was nerve lost
|NEVER
|Guide a bullock
|STEER
|Employed American journalist
|USED
|Grab mixed attire
|GARB