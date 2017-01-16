Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers January 17th 2017

Change sides by mistake DEFECT
Walk to entrance, say GAIT
Former spouse takes morning inspection EXAM
Possibly arming at border MARGIN
Flustered about lechery LUST
Close to an animal SEAL
Cater for payment on the day FEED
Point to the Spanish swimmer EEL
Article on limitless ether THE
Queen seen in banner ANNE
Nude sort of hill DUNE
The burden we bear? ONUS
Countenance woman going to wise man VISAGE
Yield a pip, say CEDE
German song wasn’t truthful LIED
One who polishes eraser? RUBBER
Show new spirit DEMON
Different from class FORM
Nervous part of speech TENSE
Girl at a celebration GALA
A beast of burden has time for charm AMULET
Whole time alto performed TOTAL
Need to transform garden EDEN
Melanie has style ELAN
Cut crude performance, to a point REDUCE
Monster strolling round TROLL
Not once was nerve lost NEVER
Guide a bullock STEER
Employed American journalist USED
Grab mixed attire GARB