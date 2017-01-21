Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers January 22nd 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic January 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
On reflection it’s useful MIRROR
Heard end of fable TALE
Moan about land OMAN
Great sadness or rows brewing SORROW
Doom affected temper MOOD
Always in same version EVER
Dog really captured monster OGRE
Fairy’s tune AIR
Drink in chaste afternoon TEA
Tardy student had dinner LATE
School went ahead with winter transport SLED
Pleased with relaxation EASE
Helping attractive girl with work DOLLOP
Decorate with alcohol? LACE
Reversible action? DEED
Yokel is curt, sadly RUSTIC
Artisan’s mother and child MASON
Unusual not to be well done RARE
Argumentative oarsman? ROWER
Unexciting meat recipe TAME
Nerd loses a krona ANORAK
Berry Senior ELDER
Invested with underwear VEST
Break a leg in storm GALE
Lashes out at difficulty HASSLE
Time to tear into fashion TREND
Snake on steps loses head ADDER
Crawler in charge of jelly ASPIC
Element guide LEAD
Dull apartment FLAT