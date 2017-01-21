Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers January 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic January 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|On reflection it’s useful
|MIRROR
|Heard end of fable
|TALE
|Moan about land
|OMAN
|Great sadness or rows brewing
|SORROW
|Doom affected temper
|MOOD
|Always in same version
|EVER
|Dog really captured monster
|OGRE
|Fairy’s tune
|AIR
|Drink in chaste afternoon
|TEA
|Tardy student had dinner
|LATE
|School went ahead with winter transport
|SLED
|Pleased with relaxation
|EASE
|Helping attractive girl with work
|DOLLOP
|Decorate with alcohol?
|LACE
|Reversible action?
|DEED
|Yokel is curt, sadly
|RUSTIC
|Artisan’s mother and child
|MASON
|Unusual not to be well done
|RARE
|Argumentative oarsman?
|ROWER
|Unexciting meat recipe
|TAME
|Nerd loses a krona
|ANORAK
|Berry Senior
|ELDER
|Invested with underwear
|VEST
|Break a leg in storm
|GALE
|Lashes out at difficulty
|HASSLE
|Time to tear into fashion
|TREND
|Snake on steps loses head
|ADDER
|Crawler in charge of jelly
|ASPIC
|Element guide
|LEAD
|Dull apartment
|FLAT