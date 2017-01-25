Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers January 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic January 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Room to fit otherworldly attire
|SPACESUIT
|Boys have nothing or a great deal
|LOADS
|Extra pears were used
|SPARE
|Originally called in one engineer
|NEE
|Healthy colour in Istanbul
|TAN
|Mine changed in manner
|MIEN
|Gave new directions into city
|GENEVA
|Finished on time – that’s obvious
|OVERT
|Hear silent order
|LISTEN
|Greet the weather
|HAIL
|Bird in the nest
|HEN
|Guided by small light
|LED
|Colour of part of lamp
|SHADE
|Wear down queen with poem
|ERODE
|Rents mops out to outdoor types
|SPORTSMEN
|Surface of quiet country road
|PLANE
|Example of a lawsuit
|CASE
|Resist plan that’s relative
|SISTER
|Stupid pub has a point
|INANE
|Clear beams sell badly
|BLAMELESS
|Didn’t pay for mistake in deed
|DEFAULTED
|Meant notes got famous
|DENOTED
|Criticise article on river cat
|PANTHER
|Facts in emergency
|GEN
|Wooden facade even confused cockney girl
|VENEER
|Second instrument is out of tune
|SHARP
|Abode constructed of brick
|ADOBE
|Eleven supporters
|LEGS