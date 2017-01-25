Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers January 26th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic January 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Room to fit otherworldly attire SPACESUIT
Boys have nothing or a great deal LOADS
Extra pears were used SPARE
Originally called in one engineer NEE
Healthy colour in Istanbul TAN
Mine changed in manner MIEN
Gave new directions into city GENEVA
Finished on time – that’s obvious OVERT
Hear silent order LISTEN
Greet the weather HAIL
Bird in the nest HEN
Guided by small light LED
Colour of part of lamp SHADE
Wear down queen with poem ERODE
Rents mops out to outdoor types SPORTSMEN
Surface of quiet country road PLANE
Example of a lawsuit CASE
Resist plan that’s relative SISTER
Stupid pub has a point INANE
Clear beams sell badly BLAMELESS
Didn’t pay for mistake in deed DEFAULTED
Meant notes got famous DENOTED
Criticise article on river cat PANTHER
Facts in emergency GEN
Wooden facade even confused cockney girl VENEER
Second instrument is out of tune SHARP
Abode constructed of brick ADOBE
Eleven supporters LEGS