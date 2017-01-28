Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers January 29th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic January 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Harm barrier with time DAMAGE
Run away to get fastening BOLT
Not far from one argument NEAR
Transport favourite rug CARPET
Change gear in anger RAGE
Need to rearrange garden EDEN
Flames in sack FIRE
Dog returned to exalted figure GOD
Teacher back in prison SIR
Fool gets a soft lump CLOT
Repeat in the choir ECHO
Open a container AJAR
Composer sounds more correct WRITER
Total, say, or just part SOME
Rushed to chimney, we hear FLEW
Tatty sort of dagger RAGGED
Transfer key lace design DECAL
Stain an evangelist MARK
Come in from barren terrain ENTER
Uncovered an animal, say BARE
Colour of zero scope ORANGE
Time to tear into fashion TREND
Show mode off DEMO
Chin-wagging a bit INCH
Cares about European wrinkle CREASE
Stick to employees STAFF
Inferior sink LOWER
Tried working, exhausted TIRED
Boast about argument CROW
Party animal STAG