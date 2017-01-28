Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers January 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic January 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Harm barrier with time
|DAMAGE
|Run away to get fastening
|BOLT
|Not far from one argument
|NEAR
|Transport favourite rug
|CARPET
|Change gear in anger
|RAGE
|Need to rearrange garden
|EDEN
|Flames in sack
|FIRE
|Dog returned to exalted figure
|GOD
|Teacher back in prison
|SIR
|Fool gets a soft lump
|CLOT
|Repeat in the choir
|ECHO
|Open a container
|AJAR
|Composer sounds more correct
|WRITER
|Total, say, or just part
|SOME
|Rushed to chimney, we hear
|FLEW
|Tatty sort of dagger
|RAGGED
|Transfer key lace design
|DECAL
|Stain an evangelist
|MARK
|Come in from barren terrain
|ENTER
|Uncovered an animal, say
|BARE
|Colour of zero scope
|ORANGE
|Time to tear into fashion
|TREND
|Show mode off
|DEMO
|Chin-wagging a bit
|INCH
|Cares about European wrinkle
|CREASE
|Stick to employees
|STAFF
|Inferior sink
|LOWER
|Tried working, exhausted
|TIRED
|Boast about argument
|CROW
|Party animal
|STAG