Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers January 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Report about old bud SHOOT
Singer has one platform BASIS
You and I have nothing but gloom WOE
Unacceptable to allow opening OUTLET
Soldiers find acceptable range of food MENU
Content with quantity TEN
Devastate second milliner SHATTER
Communicate fast EXPRESS
Degree of defence is dreadful BAD
Map of esplanade PLAN
Musical agreement UNISON
Father left as an ally PAL
A riot out of proportion RATIO
Craft’s surface PLANE
Drink to moderate having a lack of patience SHORTTEMPER
Low-flying bird OWL
One’s lowest digit? TOE
We sat around — hard work SWEAT
Rustic routine that’s old-fashioned SQUAREDANCE
Fletcher’s groove ETCH
Hitting with can TIN
The woman from Esher SHE
Animal in glasses ASS
Growth at the factory PLANT
Recreated opus in dish SOUP
British and American transport BUS
Snapped, having little sleep NAP
Sick of villagers ILL