Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers January 2nd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Report about old bud
|SHOOT
|Singer has one platform
|BASIS
|You and I have nothing but gloom
|WOE
|Unacceptable to allow opening
|OUTLET
|Soldiers find acceptable range of food
|MENU
|Content with quantity
|TEN
|Devastate second milliner
|SHATTER
|Communicate fast
|EXPRESS
|Degree of defence is dreadful
|BAD
|Map of esplanade
|PLAN
|Musical agreement
|UNISON
|Father left as an ally
|PAL
|A riot out of proportion
|RATIO
|Craft’s surface
|PLANE
|Drink to moderate having a lack of patience
|SHORTTEMPER
|Low-flying bird
|OWL
|One’s lowest digit?
|TOE
|We sat around — hard work
|SWEAT
|Rustic routine that’s old-fashioned
|SQUAREDANCE
|Fletcher’s groove
|ETCH
|Hitting with can
|TIN
|The woman from Esher
|SHE
|Animal in glasses
|ASS
|Growth at the factory
|PLANT
|Recreated opus in dish
|SOUP
|British and American transport
|BUS
|Snapped, having little sleep
|NAP
|Sick of villagers
|ILL