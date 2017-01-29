Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers January 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic January 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Scholar of vision?
|PUPIL
|Stick to personnel
|STAFF
|Enthusiast from Brazil, say
|NUT
|Laze in the drawing room
|LOUNGE
|Equal with one couple
|PAIR
|Not returning a great deal
|TON
|Key puzzle for cook
|GRIDDLE
|Money is wonderful
|CAPITAL
|Harass an insect
|BUG
|Nothing about a form of digital protection
|NAIL
|Against getting fellow a wax pencil
|CRAYON
|Who is confused, and in what manner?
|HOW
|Provide pet with hesitation
|CATER
|Ordain bishop – not so much
|BLESS
|Hectic pylon construction in college
|POLYTECHNIC
|Spinning round pub
|INN
|Slugs have to pull
|LUG
|A room for an honour
|AWARD
|Genie infers design of vehicles
|FIREENGINES
|Rush at new rate
|TEAR
|Run off to get receptacle
|URN
|Tug back on stomach
|GUT
|Sick of villagers
|ILL
|Beer contains a colouring
|PAINT
|Marched around building
|ARCH
|Howl in inlet
|BAY
|He has to steal
|ROB
|Law-breaking tool
|AWL