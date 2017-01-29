Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers January 30th 2017

Mirror Cryptic January 30th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Scholar of vision? PUPIL
Stick to personnel STAFF
Enthusiast from Brazil, say NUT
Laze in the drawing room LOUNGE
Equal with one couple PAIR
Not returning a great deal TON
Key puzzle for cook GRIDDLE
Money is wonderful CAPITAL
Harass an insect BUG
Nothing about a form of digital protection NAIL
Against getting fellow a wax pencil CRAYON
Who is confused, and in what manner? HOW
Provide pet with hesitation CATER
Ordain bishop – not so much BLESS
Hectic pylon construction in college POLYTECHNIC
Spinning round pub INN
Slugs have to pull LUG
A room for an honour AWARD
Genie infers design of vehicles FIREENGINES
Rush at new rate TEAR
Run off to get receptacle URN
Tug back on stomach GUT
Sick of villagers ILL
Beer contains a colouring PAINT
Marched around building ARCH
Howl in inlet BAY
He has to steal ROB
Law-breaking tool AWL