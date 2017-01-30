Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers January 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic January 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Agent sat preparing dinner, say
|REPAST
|Show contempt for skewer
|SPIT
|Lied about being lazy
|IDLE
|Possibly resign as musician
|SINGER
|Surgeon’s desire
|URGE
|Hearsay about organs
|EARS
|Revered figures in the theatre
|GODS
|Scolding gets stale
|OLD
|Rebate includes racket
|BAT
|Give out the wrong time
|EMIT
|Spots cane construction
|ACNE
|Ties up venue
|SITE
|Abandon in the Gobi, say
|DESERT
|In and around a former empire
|INCA
|Dissected with group
|SECT
|Kittens’ mess
|LITTER
|Rinse out sap
|RESIN
|Stop in time to have beer
|PINT
|Tried working, exhausted
|TIRED
|Put up rules without energy for insult
|SLUR
|For every boy is individual
|PERSON
|Time to tear into fashion
|TREND
|It’s a new drink
|ASTI
|Old soldiers get a sign
|OMEN
|Attics produce electricity
|STATIC
|Register with one foundation
|BASIS
|Honour for being badly lamed
|MEDAL
|Change later, possibly
|ALTER
|Incentive to have money
|CENT
|Invested with singlet
|VEST