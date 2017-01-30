Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers January 31st 2017

Clue Solution
Agent sat preparing dinner, say REPAST
Show contempt for skewer SPIT
Lied about being lazy IDLE
Possibly resign as musician SINGER
Surgeon’s desire URGE
Hearsay about organs EARS
Revered figures in the theatre GODS
Scolding gets stale OLD
Rebate includes racket BAT
Give out the wrong time EMIT
Spots cane construction ACNE
Ties up venue SITE
Abandon in the Gobi, say DESERT
In and around a former empire INCA
Dissected with group SECT
Kittens’ mess LITTER
Rinse out sap RESIN
Stop in time to have beer PINT
Tried working, exhausted TIRED
Put up rules without energy for insult SLUR
For every boy is individual PERSON
Time to tear into fashion TREND
It’s a new drink ASTI
Old soldiers get a sign OMEN
Attics produce electricity STATIC
Register with one foundation BASIS
Honour for being badly lamed MEDAL
Change later, possibly ALTER
Incentive to have money CENT
Invested with singlet VEST