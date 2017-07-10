Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Stretch old nurse EXTEND
Continuing like this before long SOON
Chieftain in the mirror EMIR
Walk like small ogre STROLL
Boy has right to be fat LARD
Utensil wasted loot TOOL
Barn used for grain BRAN
Don’t stand for a fib LIE
Set broken leg GEL
Impetuous complaint RASH
Discovered in voyage diary of old AGED
Cane, terrible condition ACNE
Guide straight DIRECT
Recalled about visit CALL
Look noble PEER
Festival involving a steer EASTER
Supporter of art? EASEL
Started with quiche TART
Mouth shows character DELTA
Lois ran store SILO
By word of mouth, round racing event ORALLY
Uncovered with force of elbow NUDGE
Burden we bear ONUS
Unusual not to be well done RARE
Look for German weapon GLANCE
Understand old king has a snake GRASP
Confuse by removing top of oar ADDLE
Croat turned performer ACTOR
Rage about clothing GEAR
Group gets caught in another SECT