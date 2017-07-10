Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic July 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Stretch old nurse
|EXTEND
|Continuing like this before long
|SOON
|Chieftain in the mirror
|EMIR
|Walk like small ogre
|STROLL
|Boy has right to be fat
|LARD
|Utensil wasted loot
|TOOL
|Barn used for grain
|BRAN
|Don’t stand for a fib
|LIE
|Set broken leg
|GEL
|Impetuous complaint
|RASH
|Discovered in voyage diary of old
|AGED
|Cane, terrible condition
|ACNE
|Guide straight
|DIRECT
|Recalled about visit
|CALL
|Look noble
|PEER
|Festival involving a steer
|EASTER
|Supporter of art?
|EASEL
|Started with quiche
|TART
|Mouth shows character
|DELTA
|Lois ran store
|SILO
|By word of mouth, round racing event
|ORALLY
|Uncovered with force of elbow
|NUDGE
|Burden we bear
|ONUS
|Unusual not to be well done
|RARE
|Look for German weapon
|GLANCE
|Understand old king has a snake
|GRASP
|Confuse by removing top of oar
|ADDLE
|Croat turned performer
|ACTOR
|Rage about clothing
|GEAR
|Group gets caught in another
|SECT