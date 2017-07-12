Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 13th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic July 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Sport in European cellar POLEVAULT
Venue for fish, say PLACE
Corrupt a foundation ABASE
Large amount of stone TON
Produce island broadcast COS
Declare Vera to be mad AVER
Sovereigns for stationery items RULERS
Decorate new red ship DRESS
Noticed pies cooked by journalist ESPIED
Won’t change address TOWN
Gladstone’s boy LAD
Hat of iron character FEZ
New tales got old STALE
Wear down queen with poem ERODE
Meeting fresh demand NEWMARKET
Talk at zero speed ORATE
Still in the venture EVEN
Calculator as a cub used ABACUS
Pleased with contract LEASE
Talk at simple watering hole SPEAKEASY
Runner has seen germs spread MESSENGER
Cheery drink CORDIAL
Support a pillow BOLSTER
Shade of credibility RED
Retrieve wild deer to upset me REDEEM
Petal-shaped dish PLATE
Gas round region OZONE
Dread fare changes FEAR