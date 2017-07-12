Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic July 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Sport in European cellar
|POLEVAULT
|Venue for fish, say
|PLACE
|Corrupt a foundation
|ABASE
|Large amount of stone
|TON
|Produce island broadcast
|COS
|Declare Vera to be mad
|AVER
|Sovereigns for stationery items
|RULERS
|Decorate new red ship
|DRESS
|Noticed pies cooked by journalist
|ESPIED
|Won’t change address
|TOWN
|Gladstone’s boy
|LAD
|Hat of iron character
|FEZ
|New tales got old
|STALE
|Wear down queen with poem
|ERODE
|Meeting fresh demand
|NEWMARKET
|Talk at zero speed
|ORATE
|Still in the venture
|EVEN
|Calculator as a cub used
|ABACUS
|Pleased with contract
|LEASE
|Talk at simple watering hole
|SPEAKEASY
|Runner has seen germs spread
|MESSENGER
|Cheery drink
|CORDIAL
|Support a pillow
|BOLSTER
|Shade of credibility
|RED
|Retrieve wild deer to upset me
|REDEEM
|Petal-shaped dish
|PLATE
|Gas round region
|OZONE
|Dread fare changes
|FEAR