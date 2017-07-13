Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers July 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic July 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Doubter infected with vitamin
|SCEPTIC
|Dirt taken to cave
|GROTTO
|Number turns it green
|INTEGER
|My one is a pit
|MINE
|Stop German report
|BANG
|Vehicle to leave its load
|CARGO
|Shack gets new search
|HUNT
|Origin of botany?
|ROOT
|Stare wildly at flower
|ASTER
|Temperature in the atmosphere
|HEAT
|Bars cane at school
|RODS
|Succeed in performing evil rap
|PREVAIL
|Fair to put notes with coin
|DECENT
|Agent isn’t honest in answers
|REPLIES
|Dog left to have a look
|OGLE
|Trod warily round fellow who’s asleep
|DORMANT
|Police operation is a pain
|STING
|Once ordered ice cream
|CONE
|Ready for homework to read out
|PREPARED
|Vegetable as incentive
|CARROT
|Trendy new travel break
|INTERVAL
|British and American transport
|BUS
|Criticised cook and journalist
|ROASTED
|Leave time to have procured
|GOT
|Delay basket
|HAMPER
|Entire things, say, have gaps
|HOLES
|Dire sort of journey
|RIDE
|Celebrate destiny, say
|FETE